DEP accepting applications for hundreds of seasonal jobs

The New Jersey State Park Service and the State Park Police are accepting applications for hundreds of peak-season jobs throughout state parks, forests and historic sites, the Department of Environmental Protection announced this week.

Available positions include lifeguards, trail stewards, naturalists, historic educators, general maintenance, visitor service assistants, office workers and State Park Police visitor service assistants.

Applicants for all positions are encouraged to check with the park office of their choice by Monday, March 2 about specific positions, scheduling and other job-related inquiries. Applications should be submitted as soon as possible.

“The New Jersey State Park Service and State Park Police rely on seasonal employees to ensure our visitors have an enjoyable visit to our state parks, forests, recreation areas and historic sites during our most busy time of year,” said Division of Parks and Forestry Director Olivia Glenn. “Besides having the opportunity to work outside during the summer months, these positions provide valuable experience for all age groups who are looking to further their careers.”

Peak season is Memorial Day through Labor Day, although some parks fill positions April through October depending on operational need. The State Park Service and State Park Police will work with applicants, such as students and teachers, whose availability may be limited to weekends during certain periods of the year.

The type and number of positions vary by location, depending on the types of recreational opportunities each site offers. Applicants must be 16 years of age or older to apply. Salary rates start at $11 per hour for most positions.

Seasonal staff are required to work weekends and holidays because park facilities are open seven days a week. Most jobs are outdoors.

Lifeguard positions are anticipated at 13 swimming areas across the state. Lifeguard salaries begin at $12 per hour in most areas. Oceanfront guards at Island Beach State Park start at $13 per hour.

While candidates must pass running and swim tests prior to employment, prior experience is not necessary. The State Park Service will train lifeguards in cardiopulmonary resuscitation/Automated External Defibrillators, first aid and other medical matters. Each lifeguard will also receive a U.S. Lifesaving Association certification. State swimming areas open Saturday, May 23.

Trail Steward positions are available in D & R Canal State Park, Liberty State Park, Ringwood State Park, Wawayanda State Park and Worthington State Forest. Eligible applicants must be 18 years of age or older and able to hike strenuous distances daily. Applicants should be assertive and professional as they work with intense crowds and educate visitors on the Leave No Trace concept and park regulations. Trail stewards must be able to work 40 hours per week, on shifts from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. or noon to 8:30 p.m. The starting salary is $14 per hour.

Office workers and visitor service assistants help register campers, answer phone calls, provide recordkeeping, handle sales transactions, and do other customer service duties as required. Naturalists and historic educators work with park naturalists and historians at interpretive centers to educate visitors. Typical activities include leading or assisting with programs, demonstrating or explaining a craft, and preparing materials. These positions may also be assigned specific projects by their supervisor. General maintenance helps to maintain grounds and buildings and remove litter. The starting salary for these positions is $11 per hour.

State Park Police visitor service assistants patrol assigned areas, direct both pedestrians and vehicular traffic, and report unlawful acts to appropriate State Park Police personnel. Other duties may be required as under State Park Police supervision. Applicants must be 18 years of age and able to work weekends and holidays. The number of positions vary park to park based on the type of recreation at each location. Salaries start at $11 per hour for most positions but can be increased based on experience.

The Division of Parks and Forestry oversees more than 50 state parks, forests, recreation areas, battlefields, historic sites and marinas that annually draw millions of visitors and are a key contributor to the state’s tourism economy. The State Park Police protects the natural and historic resources of New Jersey’s state parks, forests and historic sites, and the safety, security and well-being of all visitors.

To learn more about which locations are accepting applications or to apply for a specific position, visit www.nj.gov/dep/workinparks or your local park office. The lifeguard testing schedule is also posted at this link.

To learn more about New Jersey’s parks, forests and historic sites, visit www.njparksandforests.org.