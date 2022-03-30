Does your dog have what it takes to be a BARK Ranger?

You’ve heard of park rangers. Now, meet some BARK Rangers.
Does your dog have what it takes? Come out to the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area’s “Pop-Up for Pups” on Wednesday, April 20, to find out.
Visit Park Headquarters, 1978 River Road, Bushkill, anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. to learn all the BARK rules and be sworn in as an official Delaware Water Gap BARK Ranger. Pups must be on a six-foot or shorter leash and be friendly with other dogs.
The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area welcomes pets. If you are planning to bring a furry family member on your trip, make sure to “bone” up on The BARK Ranger Rules (please see sidebar).
BARK Rangers follows the rules in all areas of the park, including Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, Middle Delaware National Scenic and Recreational River, and Appalachian National Scenic Trail.