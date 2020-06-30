Dog wash to benefit Vernon Dog Park

Vernon. D.O.G.S of Vernon is holding the 14th annual Vernon Dog Wash from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 11, at the Vernon Fire House on Route 515. Pups can get a bath for $10, a nail clipping for $13, or the full “spa treatment” -- both wash and nail clipping -- for $20. Low-cost microchipping will also be provided onsite by a veterinarian from Vernon Vet for $40. For microchipping, visitors must pre-register. Email dogsofvernon@gmail.com. All proceeds benefit Vernon Dog Park, an off-leash park that provides local dogs with the exercise, socialization, and mental stimulation they need to be happy and healthy companions.The park is run by the local nonprofit D.O.G.S. of Vernon, which depends completely on the donations of patrons, citizens, and local vendors to maintain the park facilities. Learn more at dogsofvernon.org.