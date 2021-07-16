Donations of school supplies sought

Newton. Project Self-Sufficiency is seeking donations of new school supplies — backpacks, crayons, pencils, erasers, glue sticks, scissors, pens, spiral notebooks, and loose-leaf paper — for distribution to hundreds of children during August. Money is also welcome and may be donated at projectselfsufficiency.org/school-supplies.

Project Self-Sufficiency is located at 127 Mill Street in Newton. It is a community-based non-profit organization that offers services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. Programs include family literacy education, computer training and job placement services, assistance with parenting skills, childcare, counseling and advocacy, referrals, and help with emergency basic needs.

For more information about donating school supplies, call 973-940-3500 or visit projectselfsufficiency.org .