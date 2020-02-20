Drop-in Recovery

The Center for Prevention and Counseling has recently extended Recovery Support services on a weekly basis to include “Drop-In for Recovery” days at the Hopatcong Wellness Center, 47 Hopatchung Road, Hopatcong, NJ and also at the Vernon Senior Center, 21 Church St, Vernon. The Center has trained recovery coaches with lived experience to assist community members with a recovery plan, free of charge, no appointment necessary, now in three locations, including Newton.

In Hopatcong, every Wednesday beginning on March 4, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. and in Vernon, every Friday from 3-6 p.m. a Recovery Coach will be available to greet anyone seeking information on any part of the process to begin or sustain their own recovery from alcohol or other drugs. Many times, family and friends are the first to come forward seeking help. The Center’s trained recovery coaches have lived-experience in recovery and can answer questions or provide assistance to everyone, including concerned family members or friends. This free support is available to anyone, no appointment necessary and will offer an opportunity for people to speak confidentially to a trained recovery coach at all of the three countywide locations. Since 2017, The Center in Newton has hosted a “Drop In for Recovery” which continues every Monday from noon until 6 p.m. at The Center’s 65 Newton-Sparta Road Sussex County Recovery Community Center location.

The Center for Prevention and Counseling, with funding through the Sussex County Division of Community and Youth Services is so pleased to offer the additional Hopatcong and Vernon “Drop In For Recovery” days in order to further promote well-being and addiction recovery in all of our communities. Bringing hope and support for every stage of recovery – from the person who wonders whether they can stop using to the people who have a plan to sustain recovery to those significant others affected by addiction, there are new resources and a variety of different approaches for everyone. To learn more about the Hopatcong, Vernon or Newton Drop-In days or any other recovery support services, call the Sussex County Recovery Community Center at 973-940-2966 or email annmarie@centerforprevention.org.