DV reports two student cases of coronavirus

The Delaware Valley superintendent of schools told parents on Thursday that two students who attended school this week have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Superintendent John Bell said in a letter that the district was notified of one confirmed case in Delaware Valley Middle School and one in the high school. Both students attended class on Monday, Sept. 14.

“While we have had staff and students self-quarantine because of close contact with non-school individuals, these are our first confirmed cases related to DV students and/or staff,” the letter states. “The classrooms and spaces used by the individuals have been cleaned and disinfected multiple times according to CDC guidelines since Monday.

He said all the schools in the district will remain open and said all staff members and students who have come into close contact with the two students -- within six feet, for at least 15 minutes -- will be contacted by the health department or the school with instructions to self-quarantine.

He also provided steps parents, guardians, and students should take to help prevent the spread of illness.

“The Delaware Valley School District will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as needed,” Bell told parents in his letter. “Please know that health and safety of our students and staff is our utmost priority.”