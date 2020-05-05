East Stroudsburg University honors Jade Gay of Franklin

Franklin. East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) honored Jade Gay of Franklin, who among the students scheduled to be recognized at this year's annual Honors Convocation, which was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Honors Convocation is sponsored by the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties with support from the ESU Office of the Provost. The 362 students recognized have had great academic achievements at the university. Honor students must have of a minimum quality point average of 3.50 reflecting at least 36 semester hours of work completed at ESU, completion of at least 96 semester hours in their collegiate career by Jan. 1 of the year in which the award is considered, and a minimum of two semesters as a full-time student. Certificates of recognition were sent to each student.