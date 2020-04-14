Easter Bunny makes a surprise visit during quarantine

Stillwater. To the delight and amazement of children and adults alike, horns started uproariously sounding in the Paulins Kill Lake section of Stillwater a little before noon on Sunday. COVID-19 was making it a very different Easter. Yet the Easter Bunny, undaunted, came waving through the streets atop the back of a convertible. They might not have been wearing their Sunday best, but families emerged from their homes at the unexpected holiday cheer. This Easter "parade" -- a truck and a car -- was the brainchild of two families who have for years been instrumental in planning events in the area. Tracey de Waal and her husband, Andre, own Andre’s Lakeside Dining in Sparta. In front of them, Jack Choma and his wife, Maryanne, both teachers, drove a truck. Both vehicles honked their horns to announce the bunny.