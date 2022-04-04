Evening of Wine & Roses returns with a roar

It was the Roaring 20s at Perona Farms for the 2022 “An Evening of Wine and Roses.”

The annual fundraiser, which benefits Newton Medial Center and Hackettstown Medical Center and the communities they serve, returned live and in person after a two-year Covid hiatus.

“The event brings together the area’s finest culinary delights and the world’s best tasting wines and spirits,” said Megan Sandrow, Newton Medial Center Foundation chief development officer. “It was so nice to be back in person. We did the best we could with virtual and dinner pick ups the past two years, but it’s just not the same. The enthusiasm and energy on Wednesday was just unbelievable.”

In the past, the event had been held at various different venues, but with Perona Farms’ addition of more banquet space, the fact that they had even added a speak easy and that the Newton Medical Center’s Foundation Board Chair, Mark Avondoglio, is the restaurant’s owner made it the perfect location for the event’s return.

“This event continues to grow and flourish thanks to the ongoing generous support of our communities,” Avondoglio said. “It was a wonderful evening highlighting some of the region’s top restaurants, all while bringing together friends and colleagues for a great cause.”

That cause is most likely gong to include going toward the medical centers’ annual fund campaign, and something else very needed and special.

“We think we may earmark some of the funds raised for a new behavioral health area which will be located within our emergency department,” Sandrow said. “We’re very excited about it and the ability to expand our behavioral health care and provide a dignified, quiet space where our patients can recover.”

Aneesha Begrart, a patient access representative at Newton Medical Center, attended the event for the first time.

“I feel that all the charitable donations that the event received will allow Atlantic Health to provide better facilities and care for our patients,” she said. “As a patient access representative, my aim is to always provide the best service to my patients and that is what Atlantic Health strives to do for everybody.”

Newton Medical Center and Hackettstown Medical Center are a part of Atlantic Health System.

To make a donation to the Foundation, visit atlantichealth.org/about-us/foundations-auxiliaries/newton-foundation/online-donation.html.