Fifth grade newspaper club hosts Straus News Staff

The fifth grade newspaper club at Montgomery Elementary school hosted Straus Newspaper staff on February 2. Reporters Molly Colgan and Hanna Wickes, and president Jeanne Straus, answered questions about writing and reporting, publishing a newspaper, and their favorite parts of the job.

Teachers in charge of the club, Jaclyn Gollinger and Melissa Noguiera, showed off their newspaper, with articles about the Winter Olympics, local restaurants, a poetry corner, and a local coffee shop review.

Google meets, social distancing, and wearing masks playing sports were among the biggest frustrations students mentioned.

If you are interested in having Straus News visit your journalism class or newspaper club, please email comm.engage@strausnews.com or call 845-469-9000 ext. 325.