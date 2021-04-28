Five households are trapped on the wrong side of a dangerous bridge

Five households are stuck on the wrong side of a dangerous bridge on Wyckoff Lane. The owner refuses to fix the bridge, which terrifies everyone who has to cross it.

Susan Whitenack transports her husband to New Jersey every day for medical treatments. When they cross, they unfasten their seat belts and open their windows, ready to make a quick escape. She said fear is her companion now.

The private bridge crosses the Sawkill Creek. The stranded households live on the Dingman Township side, national parkland is on the other. A sign posted there says no trucks can cross. But there is no other way in or out.

Babette Wright Smith owns the bridge and the house to the right of it. She rents two other properties on Wyckoff Lane. She lives with her grandson. She hasn’t made bridge repairs in years.

Whitenack said there used to be a sign at the bridge saying it would hold ten tons. Now, they have no idea how much weight the bridge can hold.

When the Wyckoff Lane residents need fuel, they bring it home in small containers. They have to pay more since they’re buying small quantities. One elderly household fills its oil tank 10 gallons at a time because that’s all they can carry.

Whenever they order goods, they give a friend’s address. Now and then, a Fed-Ex truck will risk the crossing. But mostly the families pick up packages from friends in the area because delivery drivers usually will not cross the bridge.

They wheel their garbage containers across. This past winter, that proved to be quite a feat. Bob Bagley said he knows when the garbage pickup truck comes. Sometimes, when the weather is snowy or unpredictable, he’ll wait with his garbage for 30 or more minutes before the truck arrives.

If the electricity goes down, big utility trucks won’t cross the bridge. Repairs are made by people who, out of the kindness of their hearts, put the necessary tools and materials in a lightweight vehicle, hold their breath, and cross.

The Wyckoff Lane residents can’t maintain their septic systems properly. Their homeowners’ insurance has been canceled.

This past winter, a friend in a small truck came with crushed rock to fill the deep potholes on Wyckoff Lane. The families say they’re paying taxes for services they’re not getting.

Barbara Alaimo said, “Nobody will come anymore. We have to depend on people who worry about us.”

She suffers from Lupus. “We’re trapped and we need help,” she said. “We are desperate for help.”

Alaimo said she and her neighbors “have cried over this.”

All they can do is hope that the bridge doesn’t cave while they’re on it.

“We are going over the bridge until we fall in,” Bagley said. “We are in too much danger. I fear losing my money.”

They say their home investments are all they have, and that they are surviving on Social Security.

Melissa Mullins and her husband and two small children hold their breath each time they cross, in fear for their lives. Her husband’s truck makes the bridge to sag. She bought her home when the bridge could hold ten tons. Now they fear for their lives whenever they cross.

The residents are unable to sell their homes; the dangerous private bridge has rendered them worthless. They are bordered by national parkland after they cross the bridge.

This reporter knocked on the door of the owner, Babette Wright Smith. There was no response to the knocks or to the sounding of a car horn. Phone calls reaped only constant busy signals, as if the phone had been taken off the hook.

“We are in deep doo-do,” Alaimo said.