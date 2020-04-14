Food pantry at Vernon Methodist Church is open for business

The United Methodist Church of Vernon has been a stronghold in town since the late 1780s. Historically, the Methodist faith has always been, and still is, very strong in Vernon That spiritualism and neighborly caring prevails today as the COVID-19 pandemic invades this beautiful region.

“We want all to know that the church’s food pantry and its volunteers are busy distributing food and personal care items to all those in need,” said pantry co-coordinator Judy Miller.

She stressed that all are welcome to visit the food pantry on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with no appointments, no paperwork, and no questions asked. The church is located at 303 NJ Route 94.

Food donations have come from Acme of Vernon, ShopRite stores, and Connect for Community of Sparta, an organization that uses donated coupons to shop for pantry staples. A large portion of donated items also come from the church’s parishioners and area residents. Food donations may be dropped off during the pantry’s regular hours of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pastor Connie Squire said people are the "hands and feet of God in this world."

“Our goal with the food pantry is to benefit all community members whenever and wherever we can, especially during this rough situation.”