Girls are invited to select a prom dress

Newton. Girls are invited to make an appointment to select a new or gently used prom dress from the extensive collection at Project Self-Sufficiency’s Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop.

The shop will be open from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, May 3, through Thursday, May 6; and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 8. To make an appointment, call 973-940-3500.

Dresses cannot be tried on, and shoes and accessories will not be available.

“We understand the importance of the prom to teens, and we are delighted to be able to offer the opportunity for every young woman who needs a dress to select the perfect gown,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “We have hundreds of beautiful gowns available.”

Donations of new and gently used prom dresses are being accepted at Project Self-Sufficiency from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gowns must be dry-cleaned and on a hanger.

Visit projectselfsufficiency.org for more information.