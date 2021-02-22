Gottheimer and Sherrill get perfect score from League of Conservation Voters

Vernon. U.S. Representatives Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ 5th District) and Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ 11th District) received a 100% score from the League of Conservation Voters’ 2020 National Environmental Scorecard, based on 21 key congressional votes from the past calendar year to keep air and water clean, promote the creation of good-paying clean energy jobs, combat increasing pollution and emissions, protect the Jersey shore from off-shore drilling, improve transportation and infrastructure, and protect wildlife and open spaces.

“As the Trump administration continued to roll back environmental protections and actively put our environment and health at risk, Senator Booker and Representatives Coleman, Gottheimer, Kim, Malinowski, Norcross, Pallone, Pascrell, Sherrill, and Sires all received scores of 100%,” said Ed Potosnak, executive director of the New Jersey LCV.

LCV has published a National Environmental Scorecard every Congress since 1970. The Scorecard is the primary yardstick for evaluating the environmental records of every member of Congress. The Scorecard represents the consensus of experts from more than 20 respected environmental and conservation organizations who selected the key votes on which members of Congress should be scored. More information on individual votes and the Scorecard archive can be found at scorecard.lcv.org.