‘Grab and Go’ offers hot lunches to Sussex County seniors

A new hot meal option is now available through the Sussex County Senior Services “Grab and Go” lunch initiative.

The new program is for seniors age 60 and older who are able to travel to either the Hopatcong or Vernon Senior Centers. They may reserve their meal no later than 9:30 a.m. on the day before the available pick-up date. There is also a suggested, voluntary donation of $2 per meal to help offset costs.

To reserve and pick up a hot meal, call the Hopatcong Senior Center at 973-398-2608 or the Vernon Senior Center at 973-764-5454. For more information call 973-579-0555 ext. 1285.

Seniors may choose to dine at the protected outdoor seating areas available at each location. Social distancing is required, and additional policies, posted at each site, must be observed. Those who stay to eat do so at their own risk.

Seniors were formerly able to enjoy a nutritious midday meal and company through the County Congregate Nutrition Program at one of three senior nutrition sites located in Vernon, Hopatcong, and Franklin. However, due to COVID-19, all congregate nutrition service locations statewide remain closed.

The county recognizes the need to continue to provide meals to people who face nutritional risks. Since March, the Division of Senior Services has been delivering frozen meals to vulnerable participants in the Congregate Nutrition Program. The Division of Senior Services also works with various county partners to ensure seniors at risk for nutritional deficiencies receive additional food beyond the frozen meal provisions.All meals are certified to provide one-third of the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) of nutrients and vitamins.