'GriefShare' aims to help those who are grieving

It hurts to lose someone, and the grief process can be long and arduous, even lasting years. But you don’t have to go through the grieving process alone. There are many organizations that lend a helping hand, that offer a figurative shoulder to cry on, and that can connect you with others who are grieving too. One such organization is GriefShare. Although it is a national organization, it also has local meet ups that connect those who are grieving with a friendly, caring group of people who help one another through life’s most difficult experiences.

GriefShare seminars and support groups are led by people who also have experienced loss, and who understand what you are going through. Groups meet for two hours, once per week, to watch a video, discuss the grief process, and to support one another. You’ll gain access to valuable resources to help you recover from your loss and to help you look forward to rebuilding your life.

Visit or join a group at anytime, and attend as many meetings as you like. Find a group by visiting https://www.griefshare.org.

Sparta Evangelical Free Church facilitates a GriefShare group on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. 300-1717. Sparta Evangelical Free Church is located at 429 Lafayette Road in Sparta Township.