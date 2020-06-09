Groups collaborate to make face masks for medical workers

A collaboration between Newton Medical Center and Pope John Regional High School’s library and robotics students led to 500 face shields being made over the course of a a month for health care workers.

The project was done with the help of 3D printers led by the school and Dana Nolan, who used to coach middle school robotics and is on the NMC board.

The plan is to distribute the masks and produce them as long as there is demand.

They have been distributed to Newton Medical center foundation to distribute to the units and ICU, along with radiology and ED. Some were also sent to Hackettstown Hospital Radiology and the cardic unit at Morristown. Some also went to the image care outpatient radiology unit at Sparta Medical Center, and the Andover Nursing Home.

The face coverings are being made using the Makerbot 3D printer at Ogdensburg High School, Makerbots at the Sparta library, and the Lulzbot Mini donated by Pope John, and the Solidoodle donated by a Pope John parent and an Ender 3-D printer.

About 300-400 face masks were made for Atlantic Health for the Spartan Mask Project.