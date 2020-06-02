Heater’s Pond moves toward opening

The Ogdensburg Council reviewed the possibility of opening Heater’s Pond. Councilwoman Brenda O’Dell said at the borough’s May 26 meeting that she hopes to open Heater’s Pond on May 30, pending state approval. So far, she said, she has hired three lifeguards and will develop a seven-day schedule for at least a couple hours each day until they can expand further. Additionally, O’Dell said, the port-a-johns were delivered, and she is waiting for an estimate for expanding electricity at the pond. The council hopes to have more electricity for rentals, spotlights for events, and more water fountains behind the dock, she said. Mayor George Hutnick said the Heater’s Pond water was tested, and that the results should be back by Friday. He also said the pond was stocked with fish, including 200 small mouth bass, 200 crappie and 2,000 feeder fish. Finally, he said, the pond should receive weed treatment this week.

In other business:

Road work: The council continued to discuss roadwork and transportation grants with engineer Michael Vreeland. Mayor Hutnick and councilmembers agreed to prioritize work on Predmore Road, which falls under the Quality of Life grant category. In addition, plans and specifications for Plant Street are nearly ready for submission to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, Vreeland said. The transportation department had awarded an average of $160,000 to $170,000 in grants in 2019 and 2020, with the maximum awards being $220,000 and $249,000, Vreeland said.

Historical building: Councilman Anthony Nasisi said he received a $1,400 quote to remove the historical building oil tank and that he will arrange the necessary permits. He said there may be additional charges to remove and transport oil to the First Aid Squad.

Cleaning through the pandemic: Mayor Hutnick recommended keeping the borough’s current cleaning company, even though a different company’ submitted a bid of $100 less per year. The current company has done a good job and has gotten the borough through the COVID-19 pandemic, said the mayor.

Borough hall still closed to the public: “Although the world is starting to slowly come out of this,” said Mayor Hutnick said of the pandemic, borough hall will continue its current operations. Borough hall is open during normal office hours but is closed to the public to reduce spread of the virus. A drop-off box is available for payments.