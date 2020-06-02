Heater’s Pond moves toward opening

The Ogdensburg Council reviewed the possibility of opening Heater’s Pond.
Councilwoman Brenda O’Dell said at the borough’s May 26 meeting that she hopes to open Heater’s Pond on May 30, pending state approval. So far, she said, she has hired three lifeguards and will develop a seven-day schedule for at least a couple hours each day until they can expand further.
Additionally, O’Dell said, the port-a-johns were delivered, and she is waiting for an estimate for expanding electricity at the pond. The council hopes to have more electricity for rentals, spotlights for events, and more water fountains behind the dock, she said.
Mayor George Hutnick said the Heater’s Pond water was tested, and that the results should be back by Friday. He also said the pond was stocked with fish, including 200 small mouth bass, 200 crappie and 2,000 feeder fish. Finally, he said, the pond should receive weed treatment this week.