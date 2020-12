High Point Regional High School plans to return to hybrid instruction on Monday, Jan. 4, the day after students return from the winter recess .

High Point went all-virtual on Nov. 24 and remained that way through Dec. 11 because of rising cases in the region and three cases the district had previously been notified about.

On Dec. 14, schools superintendent Scott Ripley sent a letter home listing three criteria under which High Point Regional High School will cease in-person learning: An executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy closing the school, as was the case in March; when the region’s COVID-19 activity level report goes to red; or when the Department of Health determines that an outbreak within the school has occurred or if the school is directed to close by the Department of Health.

“We believe that a student in a classroom with a teacher is something where there’s no substitute,” Ripley said. “However, the health and safety of staff and students is of paramount importance.”

Students successfully returned to in-person instruction on Dec. 14. The district was closed last Thursday because of the snowstorm, and winter recess begins on Christmas Eve.

‘Building momentum’

Frankford resident Laurie Kaufman of Frankford Township said in comment read by school board president Bill Kehoe that she finds the arguments to remain virtual flawed, since data shows that kids and teachers are not getting COVID-19 in schools.

She also said many students are suffering academically since Covid hit.

“I believe students are learning better and have fewer academic challenges when they are learning in-person,” Kaufman said. “With in-person instruction, teachers are able to keep after their students and keep them on task. When school is virtual, students lose motivation and fail to work up to their potential.”

She encouraged school officials to do whatever they could to keep the school open for families who want in-person instruction.

The director of curriculum, Seamus Campbell, said it was great to see students and teachers in the classroom again.

“We look forward to returning in January and building some momentum and seeing more of that,” Campbell said.

He said student performance is the district’s second priority, immediately behind health and safety.

“Teachers are still adjusting because it’s still changing rapidly,” Campbell said. “I hope when we come back from break in January, we build momentum and spring 2021 looks significantly better than what the past nine months have been.”