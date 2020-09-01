Holy Spirit Church plans memorial service for 9/11 and COVID-19

Holy Spirit Orthodox Church in Wantage invites the public to attend a special outdoor memorial prayer service at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, in honor and remembrance of the firefighters, police, first responders, and all others who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pa.

His Eminence, Archbishop Michael of New York and New Jersey, will also offer prayers for all those affected by COVID-19 -- those who died, survivors, and front line workers, including police and firefighters, doctors and nurses, emergency personnel, medical professionals, researchers and scientists. He will also pray for a successful vaccine.

There will also be a blessing of area fire engines, ambulances and police cars.

To include the name of loved ones, deceased or ill, to be prayed for at the service, send email to: info@holyspiritorthodox.org or call 973-702-8341.

Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, located at 102 Route 284 in Wantage, is a parish of the Diocese of New York and New Jersey of the Orthodox Church in America (oca.org).