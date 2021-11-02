Hospice honors veterans with drive-through lunch, and a chance to tell their stories

Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice will host a brown bag, drive-through lunch for local veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be held at both the administrative office located on 99 Sparta Avenue in Newton and at the 200 Third Street location in Milford, Pa.

The event is RSVP only. Veterans can register online at karenannquinlanhospice.org/VetLunch or by calling 973-383-0115. Proof of service will be required at the event.

Special care for Vietnam-era and combat veterans

Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice is a Level 5 Partner with We Honor Veterans, a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. Level 5 is the highest level WHV partners can attain and includes several required activities and yearly recertification. Currently, Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice is the only organization in New Jersey with this designation.

As a partner, Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice is providing specialized care to veterans facing a life-limiting illness. Aside from existing partner requirements, Level 5 partners place a greater emphasis on staff education and caring for Vietnam-era and combat veterans. Additionally, Level 5 partners take on the role of regional mentor to other WHV partners working to enhance their programs.

NHPCO and the Department of Veterans Affairs launched We Honor Veterans in 2010 to address the growing need for veteran-centered care, especially as vVeterans are aging and need access to palliative and hospice care.

“We wanted to do something to show our appreciation to the veterans in our community. With so many events canceled due to social distancing, we came up with a safe way to acknowledge and distribute a meal to local veterans,” said Jacqui Gieske, director of social services at Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.

Pinning ceremony

During the event the Hospice will conduct a pinning ceremony.

The ceremony gives an opportunity for each veteran to share part of his or her story. Veterans will receive a certificate and special commemorative lapel pin.

“Welcome Home” beads and acknowledgement will also be given to veterans of the Vietnam War. The lunch is open to all veterans in Sussex, Warren and Pike Counties. Those who would like to attend are asked to RSVP either online at karenannquinlanhospice.org/VetLunch or by calling 973-383-0115.

Lunches will be prepared by The Tracks Deli in Vernon.

This is just one of the many events that Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice has planned during November, National Hospice Month. The theme is “Meeting you where you are.”

For more than 40 years, hospice has helped provide comfort and dignity to millions of people, allowing them to spend their final months wherever they call home, surrounded by their loved ones. Hospices ensure that pain management, therapies, and treatments all support a plan of care that is centered on the person’s goals. Hospice care also provides emotional support and advice to help family members become confident caregivers and adjust to the future with grief support for up to a year.