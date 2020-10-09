Human Services expands school-age child care assistance

Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson announced today that families with incomes up to $150,000 are now eligible for the new COVID-19 school-age tuition assistance program the Murphy Administration created to help with child care costs as schools operate remotely.

Families with children in remote schooling can be eligible for up to $1,900 in full-time child care assistance during this period. Part-time assistance is also available.

The $150 million program is providing school-age tuition assistance to families needing either full- or part-time child care due to their child’s remote learning schedule. The assistance initially had a $75,000 income limit, but as of today it has been doubled to $150,000.

“The assistance program is already helping families meet their child care needs, and now we are pleased to make it available to even more families,” Commissioner Johnson said. “With this adjustment, more hard-working families across New Jersey qualify for this vital help as this challenging time continues. We encourage any eligible families who need help during remote learning to apply.”

Families can apply for this assistance by completing the online application at http://childcarenj.gov/COVID19. Those applying simply need proof of income and a notice or announcement from their child’s school of a remote learning schedule including hours.

Tuition assistance is available through Dec. 30 for eligible New Jersey residents with school-age children, 5 to 13 years old. The tuition assistance is paid directly to the family’s selected licensed child care centers or registered family child care provider.

Families can submit applications and Human Services will provide tuition assistance to eligible participants until funding is exhausted. Recipients will be eligible for either full- or part-time support based on their families’ needs.