Human Services to sponsor cancer survivor workshop

Cancer patients, survivors who have completed treatments and/or caregivers of cancer patients/survivors are invited to participate in a “Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Workshop,” sponsored by the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Divisions of Health and Senior Services, and the Sussex Warren Chronic Disease Coalition. The “Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Workshop” is a free six-week, 2 ½ hour per week course, based on a chronic disease self-management model developed at Stanford University.

Each week the interactive class led by a team of Peer Leaders will assist participants in learning techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain, isolation, poor sleep and living with uncertainty. Other topics include exercise for regaining and maintaining flexibility and endurance; decision making about treatments and complementary therapies; effective communication with family, friends and health professionals; nutrition; and setting priorities. Each participant will receive a supplemental manual titled “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.”

A course is scheduled to take place at the Sparta Cancer Center Conference Room, 89 Sparta Ave., Sparta, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays. The course begins April 13, and ends May 18, 2020. A healthy snack will be provided at each class

Space is limited and registration is required. Contact the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at (973) 579-0555, ext. 1222 or via email at dfriedberg@sussex.nj.us today to learn more about the “Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Workshop.”