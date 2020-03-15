Inn owner says years in business has taught her to ride the waves of time

By Laurie Gordon

The Whistling Swan Inn has been in business for decades and the Coronavirus isn't going to dampen spirits or stop it from thriving. Rather, owner Roselind Bruno is taking the necessary precautions to keep things even more sanitary than usual, and emphasizes that staying there is another form of staycation, since it's local - and small.

“We’ve eliminated place mats from the dining room tables,” she said. “It's not as pretty, but more sanitary. Individual tables are being swabbed with sanitizing wipes between seatings and breakfast is now being plated instead of serving buffet style. Doorknobs and counter surfaces in common rooms are being swabbed three times per day with sanitizing wipes. Instead of a cookie jar in the refreshment station, we’re now putting several cookies in cellophane bags and putting in individual rooms.”

The Inn receives high ratings from visitors.

“We have and always will air rooms between guests,” Bruno said. “Obviously all bedding changed between guests, including blankets and mattress covers, laundry is sanitized during washing, bathrooms are scrubbed from top to bottom using Lysol products with bleach and TV remotes and doorknobs swabbed with sanitizing wipes.”

Bruno feels a bed and breakfast or inn has an advantage as far as cleanliness over a chain.

“There are no crowds coming in and out of the inn," she said. "The same people will be cleaning your room and washing the laundry, and they have been thoroughly trained. Because we only have nine rooms, it’s easier to maintain impeccable standards of cleanliness than a large chain property. This is a priority for me, and we will continue to maintain these high standards during the current health situation.”

The Whistling Swan has been a bed and breakfast since 1985. The property is rich with history and each room is appropriated with a “wow factor” to make guests' experience something special.

“Each room is decorated differently, and we’ve tried to ensure that each one – even our standards – has something that gives them a wow-factor,” Bruno said. “All the rooms have private baths, of course, as well as fireplaces, TVs and DVD players. Most rooms have small fridges, and we have four rooms that boast Jacuzzi tubs.”

From 1905-1985, the house was owned by private families. In the late 1800s Judge Daniel Best, the town’s Justice of the Peace, purchased 106-110 Main Street. He subdivided the property and sold the vacant lot at 106 Main to William Best, his brother. At the same time, he secured the service of John Hayward to build the present large dwelling for his wife, Sarah. Sadly, they did not live in their dream house for very long – Daniel died in 1911, and his wife in 1915.

The Salmon family acquired the property in 1941 and owned it for almost 30 years.

“It became a hub of activity in the neighborhood,” Bruno said. “It was bought and sold three times more until 1985 when it was purchased for the specific purpose of turning it into a B&B”

The house is styled in late Victorian architecture, displaying many of the features that are the hallmarks of the era including stained-glass windows, tiger oak woodwork, built-ins, and my particular favorite, a built in foyer lamp that resembles the torch of the Statue of Liberty. It was Paula and Joe Williams who turned the home into a B&B in '85.

“The couple left their corporate jobs to open the Whistling Swan Inn,” Bruno said. “They did the heavy lifting both from the town approval perspective as well as construction. The Whistling Swan Inn was envisioned as lodging primarily for the business guest. There was a real need in the area, because of the International Trade Zone businesses, Isolatek, etc.. At the time there were very few places nearby where business travelers could stay.”

Then it was time to weather some industry storms.

“The Williams’ owned and operated the inn for 15 years, selling it in 2000,” Bruno said. “In the 15 years they owned it, several chain properties sprang up to accommodate the business traveler, and 9/11 happened, which severely impacted business travel. The second owner was tasked with making modifications to the business in order to appeal to the leisure traveler.”

Bruno and her husband, Tom, grew up in Union and Somerset Counties, respectively, and both worked in the corporate world. Once her children finished college, Bruno realized it was time to do something different, and the couple decided to buy a bed and breakfast on a 12-hour car ride to Hilton Head.

There are also lots of outdoor activities available in the area, in keeping with the current time's "social distancing."

“The active guest can enjoy hiking, biking, kayaking and horseback riding."

The inn keepers also keep up with technology.

“I try to maintain a relaxed approach in order to facilitate relaxation among my guests,” Bruno said. “Refreshments are available, but there is no designated social hour, which allows people to do their own thing without worrying that my feelings will be hurt if they don’t come for tea time."

The inn also has "a beautiful Victorian garden with a gazebo, koi pond and waterfall, all designed and built by my husband, Tom,” Bruno said.

The Whistling Swan Inn is located at 110 Main Street in Stanhope. For information and reservations, call 973-347-6369 or visit www.whistlingswaninn.com.