Internet provider plans to ‘light up’ Ogdensburg with new fiber optics cables

The Ogdensburg Council agreed to give Planet Networks, an internet service provider, a right-of-way through the borough for its fiber optics cables.
CEO Robert Boyle told the council at its June 8 meeting that the company hopes to “light up” the borough early next year with business and consumer services.
Based in Newton, Planet Networks has been in business since 1994 and operates a nationwide IP backbone. Boyle said they’ve been building fiber optics networks around Sussex County for the past two years and have driven the cost down. Currently, he said, they are deploying about one mile per day. Planet Networks is regulated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.
Boyle said work in all of Lake Mohawk and Newton is expected to be completed this summer. They are also building in Andover, Byram, and Franklin, he said.
Because Planet Networks is already in areas surrounding Ogdensburg, Boyle said it makes sense to come through Ogdensburg from Franklin and over to Sparta.
Boyle said there is nothing exclusive about Planet Networks. Customers may choose to use them, the phone and cable company, or satellite, when viable.
“It is just good to have another choice for the citizens of the town,” he said.
He said 99 percent of the time, the backbone fiber runs on existing telephone poles, above cable. They then “run drops to individual houses and businesses,” he said.
Boyle said the evaluation process involves taking pictures of the poles. Then the company readies the poles and strings the fiber through from a big spool.
Ogdensburg Elementary School Superintendent David Astor said he is very excited about fiber coming to the borough. “The school would love to jump on that,” he said.
The borough attorney, Robert McBriar, will prepare a resolution for the right-of-way by the next meeting.