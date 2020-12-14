Join the ‘Run Away from 2020’ 5K

Jefferson. The Jefferson Consolidated PTA (JCPTA) is holding its “Run Away from 2020” 5K on Saturday, Dec. 19, starting at the Arthur Stanlick School in Lake Shawnee and following a certified course. Virtual participants can complete the race from Dec. 19 through Jan. 3. A finisher’s medal and tee-shirt will be given to each registered participant. Join this live in-person race or virtual event dedicated to raising funds for JCPTA and “running away” from the trials and hardships of 2020. Participants are limited in number due to COVID precautions. Discounts are available for Jefferson Township students and JCPTA members. Register at jcptainfo.com/5k. All proceeds will support Arthur Stanlick and Ellen T. Briggs Elementary schools.