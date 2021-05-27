Libraries to end appointments

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) announced that effective June 1 appointments will no longer be necessary for branch visits.

All locations will open to the public at 10:00 a.m., close at 11:45 a.m. to disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and reopen at noon. All locations close again from 1:45-2 p.m. for additional cleaning, then remain open until 3:45 p.m. Branches with evening hours will reopen again at 4 p.m., close from 5:45-6:00 p.m. for one more round of disinfection, and remain open until 7:45 p.m. Building capacity will be monitored, and public will be asked to wait if capacity exceeds 50%.

At this time, mask wearing is still required in all County buildings.

Grab-and-go service will also continue. Borrowers may request items online or by calling their local branch, and can have those items packaged up for a scheduled pickup during open hours. Grab-and-go appointments are scheduled at https://www.picktime.com/scls or by calling your local branch.

“We are very happy to welcome the public back for extended browsing and computer use,” stated Library Director Will Porter. “I’m glad we are able to move into this next phase before the kickoff of Summer Reading on June 19. Being cautious, all our programming is planned for outdoors or online, but there’s still nothing like coming in and choosing your first pile of pleasure reading for the summer.”