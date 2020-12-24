Library offers 6-week series to help teens cope

A free, six-week workshop is being offered to help teens cope with pressure and anxiety, and set both long-term and short-term goals.

“Teens: Unlock Your Potential and Level Up for 2021” will meet weekly via Zoom from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Mondays from Jan. 4, to Feb. 8. The series is being offered by the Sussex County Library System in conjunction with author and teacher Claude Larson.

The six-week series is designed to help teens, ages 13 to 18, slow down, examine their anxieties and expectations of others, and navigate a way through difficult times. Each week is a stand-alone lesson, but teens are encouraged to attend as many sessions as possible since each provides a new tool for effective self-realization.

Claude Larson is a 25-year veteran of teaching in New Jersey Schools. She not only came up with the idea for this method of self-realization and wrote her book, The Power of Choice: A Teen’s Guide to Finding Personal Success, about it; she also has first-hand experience of seeing it produce real, positive results in her own classroom over the years.

Registration is online through the events calendar at sussexcountylibrary.org, or by calling the main library at 973-948-3660 option 2.