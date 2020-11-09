Local business and first responders join to ‘Stuff a Boat’ for children in need

Bring gift cards, checks, and new, unwrapped toys to fill the 22-foot-long 2020 Nautique GS22 sport boat at Off Shore Marine, which joined forces with local first responders to delight local children this Christmas.

Located at 352 Route 206 in Branchville, Off Shore Marine is coordinating its annual “Stuff the Boat” collection to benefit the Season of Hope Toy Drive, which benefits thousands of children in need in Sussex and northern Morris and Warren counties. Gathering items are members of the fire departments in Branchville, Frankford, and Sussex; the Blue Ridge Rescue Squad; the Sussex Fire Department Emergency Medical Service; the Sussex Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary; the Wanderers Car Club; and the Sussex Kiwanis Club. Toy donations will be accepted through Sunday, Dec. 20.

Kohl’s Cash certificates, which will be redeemed for items appropriate for teens, will also be accepted.

“We have been very blessed in our lives and we have the opportunity to share these blessings,” said Sherri Cecchini, owner of Off Shore Marine. “We believe in the opportunities Project Self-Sufficiency offers to the people it serves which allow them to create a better life for themselves and their families. The toy drive is just one part of that vision and that is where we try to help.”

“This unique collaboration between a local business and area first responders perfectly demonstrates the true spirit of giving during this holiday season,” saidd Deborah Berry-Toon, Executive Director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “Now more than ever, we are grateful for this community’s steadfast commitment to our neighbors in need. Thousands of families will be helped by this initiative.”

To make a donation online, or for more information, visit projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.