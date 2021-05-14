Local candidates for June 8 primary

Two unopposed commissioner primaries will be the only local races in Sparta Township on June 8.

Sparta Township is chartered by the Faulkner Act. Its government holds non-partisan elections during the annual general election.

New Jersey primaries are open to registered members of a party. An unaffiliated voter can participate in the primary of their choice by affiliating with the party on the day of the election. All others must do so 55 days before the primary.

Winners will earn their party’s nomination in the Nov. 2 general election.

Incumbent Republican Commissioners Dawn Fantasia and Chris Carney are the only candidates for their two seats. There are also two Democrats – Paul Scott and Michael Vrabel – seeking the Democratic nomination for the two seats.

County clerk Jeffrey Parrott is running unopposed for his position.

There are two seats open on the state committee. Republicans Jill Space and William Hayden are seeking the Republican nomination to the seats, while Democrats Anthony Riccardi and Michele Van Allen are seeking the Democratic nomination.