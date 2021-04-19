Local students nominated for military service academies

Over Zoom on Sunday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) congratulated the Fifth District high school students he nominated to one of the four U.S. service academies this cycle: U.S. Military Academy (USMA), the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA).

The Sussex County students nominated include Emily McCallum of Franklin (USMA), Collin Mills of Lafayette (USAFA), and Tyler Sweat of Newton (USNA).

A community advisory board of local leaders and veterans who have served in the armed forces helped Gottheimer select the best, brightest, most well-rounded group for nomination.

“Each one of them has displayed excellence in academics, athletics, and in their communities and I am so impressed and so proud of what they’ve accomplished and what they will accomplish,” Gottheimer said. “Their dedication to service is admirable and I will continue to do whatever I can in Congress to support those who serve and have served our country.”