Local woman receives car from Project Self-Sufficiency

Project Self-Sufficiency client Katelyn MacLean recently got a call from the agency letting her know that she would be receiving a used vehicle which had been donated to the agency by a benefactor.

“I was amazed,” said MacLean, a college student who had never owned a car. After being laid off from her job as a waitress due to the pandemic, MacLean had been searching for a new job while juggling courses at Sussex County Community College and relying on her family for transportation.

MacLean is studying elementary education and the lack of transportation restricted her access to the full array of courses required for her major in addition to limiting her employment opportunities.

“This car will help me further my education and I will use it to get back and forth to work once I find a job” MacLean said. “Getting this car was the best feeling I had in my life and I am forever grateful.”

“It is extremely difficult to live and work in our community without access to a reliable vehicle,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, Executive Director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “This participant was in desperate need of a car, and we are delighted to be able to pass this vehicle along to her. Project Self-Sufficiency has been fortunate to be the recipient of several vehicles from individuals and area businesses, and we will continue to welcome the donation of good quality, pre-o

To donate a car to Project Self-Sufficiency, or to find out more about the programs and services available at the agency, call 973-940-3500 or 844-807-3500, or visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org.