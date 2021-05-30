McQueeney looks back on superintendent service

Sparta Public Schools Acting Superintendent Patrick McQueeney served at his last Board of Education meeting last Thursday and reflected on the time he spent in the position.

McQueeney has been serving as both Acting Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Staff Development since May 26, 2020, when former Superintendent Michael Rossi was granted a leave of absence.

Matthew Beck will take over as Superintendent on June 1 and McQueeney’s resignation from the district to become the superintendent of the Wanaque School District will is effective June 30.

McQueeney thanked the Board of Education for providing the support he needed to serve as acting superintendent.

“It’s such an incredible, amazing district,” McQueeney said. “I was truly honored to be able to lead such a great district.”

He highlighted a lot of accomplishments over the past year.

He came into the job with the district coming out of a District Improvement plan, and the need for the plan has been eliminated and the district’s curriculum has been brought up to standard.

During the pandemic, he planned an in-person 2020 graduation, despite school closures and managed the district’s back-to-school plan through all its ups-and-downs and various iterations.

“We managed numerous openings and closings based on all the various guidelines and health and safety guidelines,” McQueeney said. “Despite that, we maintained many successful sports programs. At this time, we have our schools back open, inclusive of lunches. All our students are back in school that choose to be here.”

McQueeney also highlighted the new playground at the Mohawk Avenue school, the fixed sound system and orchestra pit in the high school auditorium and the district has expanded its RTI program. There will be a K-12 mental health program to help transition students into returning to school full time.

He also touted the district’s unified sports program and a “Choose to Improve” week and the district has expanded its partnership with Sussex County Community College allowing students to receive their associates degrees before they graduate.

“I am extremely proud to have led during those times and to allow us to continue to be the great school district we are,” McQueeney said.