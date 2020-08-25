Merriam tennis court is playable once again

Newton. Thank you for Mary Rapuno, who shared the news both that the Merriam Avenue tennis court was unusable because of its state of disrepair, and that Newton officials were quick to respond in repairing them. She sent a photo of what the tennis court looks like after repairs, which you can compare to the “before” photo. “Not sure if they will be doing more work on them, but the courts are now usable,” Rapuno said. “But the gate has been locked both times I have been there since the repairs. Maybe doing more work? I don’t know.”