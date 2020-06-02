More NJ reopenings, primary is rescheduled

Newton. The following openings will be allowed in New Jersey if health safeguards are in place: June 15: outdoor dining at restaurants, non-essential in-person retail, and child care centers. June 22: salons and barber shops, non-contact organized sports. July 6: municipal summer recreation programs.

The primary election in New Jersey has been rescheduled to July 7. To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, at least 17 (you must be 18 to vote), and a resident of your home county for at least 30 days before the election. On or around June 12, the Sussex County clerk will mail all Democratic and Republican registered voters a vote-by-mail ballot for the primary. June 16 is the last day to register to vote in the primary.