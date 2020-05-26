Mountain Creek distributes free groceries to people in need

Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon gave back to its community with a drive-up food pantry on May 19 that distributed free groceries to 175 families in need throughout Sussex County.

The resort provided a week’s worth of staples – including milk, eggs, produce, meats, bread, pasta, paper products, and more – to those most urgently seeking help amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The distribution was held outside of the resort’s Red Tail Lodge throughout the day until 4 p.m. Recipients were able to pre-register with resort staff to be assigned a pick-up time,

Mountain Creek offers four-season mountain adventures, including more than 167 acres of winter trails spread across four connected mountain peaks, 100 percent night skiing coverage, and the region’s highest vertical drop at more than 1,000 feet. Other outdoor recreation include Mountain Creek Bike Park, Mountain Creek Waterpark, Great Gorge Golf, the TreEscape Aerial Adventure Ropes Courses and Mountain Creek Zip Tours.

For more information, visit MountainCreek.com.