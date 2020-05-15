Mountain Creek to distribute free groceries to those in need

Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon will be distributing free groceries to those in the community who need help the most.

Pre-packaged baskets will be distributed from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19. They will contain a week’s worth of staples, including milk, eggs, produce, meats, bread, pasta, paper products, and more. Items will be available while supplies last.

Pre-register for a pick-up time by emailing Mountain Creek’s Kat Polizos at kpolizos@mountaincreek.com. Then, at the assigned time, pick up items at the resort’s Red Tail Lodge, 123 Route 94.

All registrations will be anonymous and collected only for check-in purposes. Media will not be allowed at the distribution.

"According to a recently released Monmouth University poll, roughly 1 in 3 Americans has felt economic pain due to loss of income as a result of COVID-19, and low-income households have been hit hardest," said a statement from Mountain Creek. "The staggering economic impact of the pandemic has caused a dramatic increase in the need for food. A longtime staple of Sussex County, Mountain Creek Resort hopes to continue to find ways to give back to its community during these challenging times.