Move-in ready home offers privacy

This spacious four-bedroom colonial on a cul-de sac has a charming front porch that welcomes family and friends.

This home is move-in ready. A two-story foyer has a bonus second staircase that leads to a living room, dining room, and family room. All are clean and bright, along with gleaming wood floors. Step into the family room to enjoy the wood-burning fireplace.

The eat-in, modern, white kitchen has a center island, granite counters, plus all-stainless steel appliances. From here, step outside through sliders to the deck. A built-in breakfront and pantry provide additional storage.

The master bedroom suite, with its large walk-in closet, has a luxurious bath with double vanities.

The lower level has a finished space for a rec room, office, or guest area. A backyard oasis with a fenced-in pool and gazebo offers privacy and relaxation.

The home is a must-see.