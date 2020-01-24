New Jersey Youth Corps to start in March

Enrollment for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency is underway.

The 16-week program launches Monday, March 9, at Project Self-Sufficiency. The New Jersey Youth Corps gives those who have not completed high school the opportunity to boost their literacy skills, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, obtain on-the-job work experience, and transition into a career, college or the military. Interested participants are invited to attend an Open House at Project Self-Sufficiency to learn more about the New Jersey Youth Corps and to complete an application.

Open Houses will be held on Tuesdays, 5-6 p.m., Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 and 11, and on Wednesdays, 9-10 a.m., Jan. 22 and 29, and Feb. 5 and 12.

In addition, Project Self-Sufficiency is offering a $100 gift card to those who refer a young adult, ages 16 – 25, to the New Jersey Youth Corps training and education program. In order to receive the gift card, referred individuals must enroll in the program, complete the two-week orientation and be inducted into the program.