New Moms In Recovery Support Group to launch Sept. 14

Sussex County. The Center for Prevention and Counseling will launch a new Moms In Recovery Support Group at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, and continuing weekly through Zoom meetings. Everyday issues that come from having a newborn may affect every parent, no matter how many children you have had. This becomes much more complicated when those issues trigger possible thoughts of escape, whether through alcohol use, prescribed or non-prescribed pharmaceuticals or illegal substances, including marijuana. “We acknowledge that there are few places to go to discuss these issues where you are not further stigmatized,” said a release from the center. “This support group for new moms will provide just that place. With true respect for the amazing courage and tenacity that recovering moms show, it was important to the recovery support staff at the center to be able to offer a safe, non-judgmental forum where issues little and large can be discussed, addressed with recovery support offered. While we love our babies, we also love ourselves!” This support group is not a counselor-led group. Where appropriate, group discussion will address common concerns with time for individual support, also available when necessary. Addiction recovery support will facilitate the meeting. To receive the Zoom link and instructions if you are unfamiliar with the Zoom platform, call 973-940-2966 or email patricia@centerforprevention.org. The center receives grant funding for this program through the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services.