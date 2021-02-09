New puppy inspires Sparta mom to write children’s book

When veteran dog lover and rescuer Sue Gilligan-Hannon added a new furry member to her family in 2017, she had no idea that the simple addition of a puppy would inspire her to be a published author.

“Sammie and the New Baby” is Gilligan-Hannon’s original children’s book achievement, born out of her love for her personality-filled pups.

Lulu the new puppy is full of energy — too full for five-year-old Goldendoodle Sammie’s tastes, which are more about food and taking long naps on a full tummy. Sammie is forced to adjust to the “new baby” in the house, sharing food, her bed, and — most annoying of all— attention! Sammie needs reassurance that she is still loved and wanted as much as ever, while Baby Lulu, tail wagging and too cute for words, demands to be front and center.

Realizing that Sammie was much like any jealous, older child who must cope with the arrival of a new sibling, Gilligan-Hannon, a mother of two, decided to write “Sammie and the New Baby” in a simple children’s picture book format along with the vivid and engaging visuals of award-winning illustrator Morgan Spicer. Spicer’s depictions contain the perfect, anthropomorphic nuance, making Sammie the ideal book for parents coping with an older child’s insecurity when a new sibling arrives. Parents will love the book as a bridge to domestic tranquility, and children will relate to Sammie’s challenges in having to share toys, beds, and affection.

“I love the idea of helping people and I love my dogs, and was excited about pursuing the book,” said Gilligan-Hannon.

Sammie has unlocked a door of creative inspiration for the author, and she’s mulling over future adventures for her canine characters.

“Sammie and the New Baby” is available on Amazon as well as through the author’s website, gilliganpublishing.com, and at bookstores near you.