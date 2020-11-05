NJ, and Sussex County, say ‘yes’ to recreational marijuana

New Jersey voters said yes to an amendment Tuesday legalizing recreational marijuana.

Voters in Sussex County also approved the amendment, with 66 percent of those who voted in the county saying yes, according to the unofficial results.

The ballot question means that New Jersey will join the District of Columbia and a dozen other states to legalize cannabis. Arizona also voted to approve recreational marijuana on Tuesday.

Under the amendment, only those 21 and older could legally buy and use the drug.

It’s unclear when cannabis will be available because legislation must first be passed in order to set up the new marijuana market.

But it’s expected to move relatively quickly because the Democrat-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy supported legalization