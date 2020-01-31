NJ Consumer Affairs aims to ensure value to nursing students

Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs announce three new regulatory actions by the State Board of Nursing to advance the State’s efforts to ensure that career education programs, including those at for-profit schools, provide students with pathways to success in their chosen professions and deliver on their promises to prospective students.
The three rules announced this week will (1) bolster the standards for nursing education programs operating with provisional accreditation or on probationary status, (2) prevent schools from abusing exit examinations to falsely inflate their success rates or garner extra tuition; and (3) establish faculty and administrative standards and guidelines to ensure that nursing education programs teach student nurses to practice with skill, knowledge, care, and competence.
The new rules will apply to more than 60 schools that have obtained or are seeking Board accreditation for their nursing education or training programs.
“Students who pursue career education in order to improve their job prospects or to obtain a professional license should see a return on their investments,” said Attorney General Grewal. “With these new rules in place, nursing students should feel more confident than ever that they are pursuing educational programs that will help them build successful careers in the noble profession they have chosen.”Consumer Affairs Deputy Director Howard Pine said: "The purpose of these regulations is to establish rules that nursing programs can follow to obtain and maintain accreditation as they implement training that adequately prepares students to become licensed to practice nursing.