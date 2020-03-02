x
NJ Homeland Security on Coronavirus

02 Mar 2020 | 03:02
    NJ officials address the pubic about New Jersey's preparation for response to the Coronavirus, now called COVID 19.

The New Jersey Department of Homeland Security continues to monitor the rapidly evolving and expanding COVID-19 situation. As of Monday, later afternoon, in New Jersey, eight people have tested negative for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and more than 90 cases had been identified in the United States.

Tomorrow, school officials and state and local officials will be on a conference call regarding New Jersey preparations for response to the Coronavirus.

For more information about NJ's response to the Coronavirus outbreak, visit nj.gov/health/cd.