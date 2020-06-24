x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

NJ, NY, and CT to quarantine travelers from hotspots, starting at midnight tonight

New Jersey. The governors of the three states said they are loathe to undo the progress their states have made in flattening the curve through great sacrifice, including stay-at-home orders and the closing of all but essential businesses.

New Jersey /
24 Jun 2020 | 07:35
    NJ, NY, and CT to quarantine travelers from hotspots, starting at midnight tonight