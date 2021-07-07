Ogdensburg to hold public hearing on cannabis commerce ban

The Ogdensburg council on June 15 unanimously approved an ordinance that prohibits all classes of cannabis commerce in the borough. Councilmen Nelson Alvarez, Alfonse DeMeo, and Anthony Nasisi were absent.

A public hearing on the ordinance will be held on Monday, July 12.

Borough attorney Robert McBriar gave some background on the law leading up to ordinances:

Gov. Phil Murphy signed three laws that went into effect on Feb. 22 that make the adult use of marijuana legal and decriminalizes the possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Enforcement Assistance Marketplace Modernization Act creates six classes of licenses for cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and delivery services.

Municipalities have 180 days either to prohibit or allow some or none of these licenses. Approved licenses will remain valid for a five-year commitment period. Another 180-day review window follows after five years.

McBriar said the alternative was to prohibit all licenses, then, upon further review of additional data, the council can choose to regulate a license. The council can ban all six licenses then “go back and peel the layers of the onion back,” he said.

He said that based on the discussion at the last borough meeting and on the police chief’s recommendation, they prepared the most restrictive ordinance.

No municipality may prohibit the delivery of marijuana, whether medical or recreational, he said.