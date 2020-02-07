Oroho measure signed by governor

Legislation sponsored by State Sens. Steven Oroho and Senator Troy Singleton, which would prohibit a person from contracting with the state for public work if they are barred from receiving a federal contract, was signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy.

“If a person is banned from contracting with the federal government due to fraudulent activity, then they shouldn’t be allowed to profit with public dollars from New Jersey taxpayers,” said Oroho (R- Sussex, Warren, Morris). “Closing this loophole will prevent bad actors from being able to take advantage, saving New Jersey time, money, and headaches. I am pleased to see that this commonsense taxpayer protection is now law.”

The new law will provide that a person or any affiliate of a person barred from contracting with a federal government agency will also be barred from contracting for any public work in New Jersey. If a person has been suspended, as opposed to being barred, from receiving federal contracts they may still have the opportunity to receive public work contracts from the state.

Under the law, prior to the awarding of a contract, a person that seeks to contract for public work will be required to provide written certification that neither the person nor the person’s affiliates is barred from contracting with the federal government. Contracting agencies will be prohibited from contracting with a person who does not provide such written certification.

The Assembly version of the law is sponsored by Assemblymen Parker Space and Hal Wirths (both R-Sussex, Warren, Morris).