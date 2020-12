Sparta. Our Lady of the Lake Church, located at 294 Sparta Avenue, Sparta, requires that anyone attending Christmas Mass in person this year make a reservation first. Services will be held on Christmas Eve: 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m.; and on Christmas Day: 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and 12 p.m. Christmas Mass may also be viewed on the church’s YouTube channel beginning at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. For more information or tickets for an in-person mass, visit ourladyofthelake.org.