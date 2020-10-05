Pass It Along names new Executive Director

Tracey Burnett has been named the new Executive Director of Pass It Along, a vital non-profit that helps teens set and achieve goals as well as serve the community and bring out the best in themselves.

The agency’s mission statement reads: “to build confident, resilient, compassionate teenagers through self-discovery, volunteer and leadership opportunities.”

Burnett is delighted to be on board.

“I have been so impressed in learning more about the positive impact the programs have had with the teens throughout Sussex county,” she said. “I am so excited for the future of Pass It Along as I believe there are so many opportunities for us, building on the foundation that Pass It Along has solidified over the years. Our connection to our teens, donors, corporate sponsors, school districts, nonprofit partners, and all those within the communities we serve, is at the forefront. My hope is that one day we will have Pass It Along clubs and programs in the majority of schools in Sussex, Morris and Warren Counties, with donors, corporate sponsors, foundations, and community partnerships supporting us to make that happen.”

Burnett grew up in Morris County and has worked in Monmouth, Somerset and Warren counties.

“Consequently, I have collaborated with numerous nonprofit partners, hospitals, corporations and community foundations in those counties throughout the state to support the mission of each organization that I have worked with to date.”

Although she grew up in Morris County, Burnett attended Pope John High School for one year and has a special place in her heart for Sussex County since that time.

“It’s extra special for me to be back in the area,” she said. “I look forward to connecting to more organizations throughout Sussex county to support the Pass It Along mission.”

Prior to joining Pass It Along, Burnett was an independent Nonprofit Management Consultant.

“I have 20 years of nonprofit management experience working with some of the top nonprofits serving youth in the country, including three different affiliates of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Make-A-Wish, and Girl Scouts, in New Jersey, New York and California.

Burnett has a degree in child and adolescent psychology and just recently obtained her Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification.

“I have been blessed with incredible mentors in my life and in paying it forward,” she said. “I have dedicated my career to making a positive difference in the lives of children and youth.”

Because of the global pandemic, Pass It Along has had to make the necessary changes to prioritize the well-being of its teens, volunteers and staff.

“With that said, we are gearing up to support schools and teens throughout the community in whatever format allows us to do that safely,” Burnett said. “We have put a hold on our in-person programming for the time being and are in the process of developing virtual programs. We recognize the importance of staying connected and supporting our teens during this challenging time. Our high school clubs will continue to run virtually as well as some of our leadership programs. We want the community to know, Pass It Along is here, and ready to help.”

Burnett is replacing retiring Co-Executive Director Kurt Walton and relocating Co-Executive Director Kathy Rathbone, who have led Pass it Along through many successful initiatives resulting in deeper involvement with middle schools and high schools, expanded grants, broadened donor support and growth of Pass It Along’s Service Corps.

In a statement from Pass it Along, the agency said, “We give our appreciation to both Kurt and Kathy, with best wishes for their next chapter.”

“I have always believed that ‘it takes a village’ to help youth reach their highest potential and the Pass It Along community is a great example of that,” Burnett said. “We will continue to adapt to our ever changing world, modeling the resiliency that we hope to instill in our teens, by providing the support needed through the delivery of quality programming, through self-discovery, leadership and volunteer opportunities. The possibilities are limitless, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to lead the way into the future as the Executive Director of Pass It Along, while focusing on what our teens, schools and communities need here and now.”