PEEC trails and other park sites to re-open on Friday

All trails on the Pocono Environmental Education Center Campus in Dingmans Ferry will re-open on Friday, May 29, according to an announcement Wednesday by the National Park Service.

Other sites in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area to open Friday include Namanock Recreation Site in Sandyston, N.J., and the dirt section of Old Mine Road in New Jersey.

The park service says it is following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities as it increases recreational access in some areas of the park.

Most park trails are open and accessible to the public. Some trails remain closed due to storm damage repairs and construction. All boat launches and river access points are open.

The following areas continue to be available:

● Johnny Bee Road and the Dingmans Falls Access Road in Pennsylvania provide an additional area for pedestrians and cyclists seeking to visit the waterfalls. Dingmans Falls Visitor Center will not be open this year and there are no restrooms available.

● Mountain Road in New Jersey provides access to the base of Buttermilk Falls, the tallest waterfall in NJ.

● Blue Mountain Lakes Road (from the parking area to Skyline Drive) and Skyline Drive provide access to the scenic overlooks on Skyline Drive, Crater Lake, and the Appalachian National Scenic Trail.

Several park roads remain open only to pedestrians and bicyclists to provide additional locations where visitors can maintain social distance from others and to provide additional opportunities for outdoor recreation experiences.

Restrooms, visitor centers, and other buildings in the park will remain closed.

A return to full operations will continue to be phased in, the park service says. In the meantime, the park service asks visitors to avoid crowding and high-risk outdoor activities, and to dispose of all trash and waste properly.